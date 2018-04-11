Wednesday forecast: Critical Fire Danger

FIRST ALERT- Critical Fire Danger

We start off the morning with temps in the 40's and 50's and breezy winds.

Temps will quickly warm into the upper 80's and low 90's and winds will increase as well.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph will be possible.

Critical fire danger is expected today with a Red Flag Waring in effect for the entire viewing area.

Overnight temps stay mild in the 40's and 50's with breezy winds.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with temps in the low to mid 90's.

Skies will be sunny and conditions will be very dry and windy.

Extremely critical fire danger is expected tomorrow.

Red Flag Warnings are once again in effect.

A cold front moves through Friday dropping us back into the 60's, but winds remain strong, and fire danger remains high.

The weekend starts off cooler in the 50's and 60's before warning back into the 70's Sunday.

