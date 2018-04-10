Clint & Sons fundraises to feed area firefighters

With the drought and fire danger showing no sign of letting up, fire crews are spending more and more time out in the field.

Clint & Sons wants to ensure that local firefighters have food on the line.

"We came up with this fundraiser to try to do something for the area firefighters," said Josh Cook of Clint & Sons. "This year has been devastating as far as fire goes. Being a volunteer firefighter I know how many hours I've spent fighting fire this year alone and know what that's like sitting in a fire truck for 12 hours and hope that somebody finds you with a pack of crackers and granola bar and you never really know."

To ensure firefighters aren't stuck with just those crackers and granola bars, Clint & Sons is having a fundraiser.

If you donate $20 Clint & Sons will donate eight bags of jerky to a local fire department.

"When we go out to one fire and only expect to be there a little while and then we get called out to another fire and you don't get home for eight or nine hours, you're a bit hungry," said volunteer fire firefighter Shelly Helms.

If you would like to donate, simply go to the Clint & Sons website.

