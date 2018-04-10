Clint & Sons fundraises to feed area firefighters

With the drought and fire danger showing no sign of letting up, fire crews are spending more and more time out in the field.
With the drought and fire danger showing no sign of letting up, fire crews are spending more and more time out in the field.
Students taking the online version of the high-stakes STAAR today were temporarily kicked out of a software program that runs the test midway through their testing.
Students taking the online version of the high-stakes STAAR today were temporarily kicked out of a software program that runs the test midway through their testing.
Crews are responding to a grass fire in Hemphill County.
Crews are responding to a grass fire in Hemphill County.
Guymon classes will continue to be suspended on Wednesday, April 11.
Guymon classes will continue to be suspended on Wednesday, April 11.
The fire in Sherman County is now under control and has burned around 1,200 to 1,500 acres.
The fire in Sherman County is now under control and has burned around 1,200 to 1,500 acres.