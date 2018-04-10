Residents northeast of Glazier under evacuations

Crews are responding to a grass fire in Hemphill County.
Guymon classes will continue to be suspended on Wednesday, April 11.
The fire in Sherman County is now under control and has burned around 1,200 to 1,500 acres.
Continuing to rebound from a local recession in 2016, much of Amarillo's economy is on the upswing -- and city officials hope to continue that.
Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo received a donation of $5,612 from Jersey Mike's after the company held its 8th Annual Day of Giving.
