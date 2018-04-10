Residents northeast of Glazier under evacuations

Residents asked to evacuate after fire breaks out in Hemphill County (Source: Hemphill County Sheriff's Office)

Residents northeast of Glazier are being asked to evacuate, according to the Hemphill County Sheriff's Office.

At this time, the fire is located at Highway 305 and U.S. Highway 60. The fire is moving northeast.

