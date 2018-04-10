Hemphill County fire mostly under control, crews now battling fire in Quay County

Residents asked to evacuate after fire breaks out in Hemphill County (Source: Hemphill County Sheriff's Office)

Crews around the area continue battling grass fires this evening.

Hemphill County Fire

According to the Hemphill County Sheriff's Office, the head fire has been stopped at this point. Fire crews are containing the fire.

Residents northeast of Glazier were asked to evacuate.

At this time, the fire is located at Highway 305 and U.S. Highway 60. The fire is moving northeast.

Quay County Fire

Crews are also battling a fire in Quay County.

According to the Quay County Sheriff's Office, Quay County and Tucumcari firefighters are battling the fire at Quay Road AP and State Highway 104.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the area.

Fire in Sherman County

The fire in Sherman County is now under control and has burned around 1,200 to 1,500 acres.

Officials say the fire started along County Road 24 and Highway 15 and is likely due to electrical lines.

According to the Stratford Fire Department, 10 homes were threatened by the fire.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, including Gruver, Guymon, Goodwell, Stratford and Texhoma.

