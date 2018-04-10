Guymon schools to remain closed through Friday as teacher walkout continues

Guymon Public Schools will not have classes throughout the rest of the week as the Oklahoma teacher walkout continues.

All classes have been suspended for Thursday and Friday.

The district continues scheduling classes on a day-to-day basis.

Information on a school day will be typically posted by the district on their website the preceding day by 4:00 p.m.

Student meals and bus scheduling will continue as normal.

The teacher walkout began on April 2, but students have not had class since Thursday, March 29 due to the holidays.

