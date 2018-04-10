Guymon ISD classes suspended Wednesday

Guymon classes will continue to be suspended on Wednesday, April 11.

The district is still scheduling classes on a day-to-day basis.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Information on a school day will be typically posted by the district on their website the preceding day by 4:00 p.m.

Student meals and bus scheduling will continue as normal.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.