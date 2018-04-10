Jersey Mike's raises over $5k for Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo received a donation of $5,612 from Jersey Mike's after the company held its 8th Annual Day of Giving.

The restaurant donated all of its sales on March 28 to the charity, which helps sick and injured children in the Panhandle receive medical care.

The donation was part of a larger effort by all Jersey Mike's locations in the U.S. during the company's Month of Giving throughout March.

The Month of Giving raised donations for local charities wherever Jersey Mike's restaurants are located, and raised over $6 million nationwide.

