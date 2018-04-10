Fire in Sherman County under control

The fire in Sherman County is now under control and has burned around 1,200 to 1,500 acres.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Officials say the fire started along County Road 24 and Highway 15 and is likely due to electrical lines.

According to the Stratford Fire Department, 10 homes were threatened by the fire.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, including Gruver, Guymon, Goodwell, Stratford and Texhoma.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.