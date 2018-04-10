Crews responding to grass fire in Sherman County

Crews are responding to a grass fire in Sherman County.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Officials say the fire started along County Road 24 and Highway 15 and is likely due to electrical lines.

According to the Stratford Fire Department, 10 homes are currently threatened by the fire.

There are multiple fire departments actively fighting the blaze, including Gruver, Guymon, Goodwell, Stratford and Texhoma.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.