Portales man sentenced to 4 days in jail, 5 year probation for son's death in DWI-related crash

Randolph McGee sentenced to 4 days in jail and 5 years of probation for DWI-related death of son (Source: Eastern New Mexico News)

A Portales man who pleaded guilty to the DWI-related death of his son last April will spend four days in jail and over five years on probation, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

Randolph McGee, 66, was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and no insurance after he rolled his car on US 70.

His son, 39-year-old Kingston McGee, was ejected from the car and hit by another car. He died at the scene.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, McGee's blood-alcohol level was .10.

McGee originally faced 15 years in prison and 364 days in the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

He is required to turn himself into the Roosevelt County Detention Center no later than 9:00 a.m. on Monday to begin his four-day sentence.

He has also been ordered to attend the Drug Court program, install an ignition interlock device on his car and complete 96 hours of community service.

If he violates his five-year probation, the judge has ordered that he will go to prison for 10 years.

