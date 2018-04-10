Deadline to apply for Amarillo Community Market coming up

The Amarillo Community Market returns this June, and the deadline to apply as a vendor is coming up.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The market has a deadline for vendors to apply on Sunday, April 15.

To submit your application, you can fill out the form online.

The market will be held on Saturdays from June 9 to October 6 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in downtown Amarillo.

Vendors will receive a response to their applications by May 1.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.