Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner to speak at League of Women Voters meeting

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner will speak with the League of Women Voters on "The Ups and Downs of Being a County Judge."

The meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. on April 11 at The Plaza Restaurant on 2101 South Soncy.

Anyone is invited to attend the meeting, and attendees will order individually from the menu.

Judge Tanner has worked for Potter County since 1993. She hears probate, guardianship and mental health cases for the 25 counties in the Panhandle. She is also the presiding judge over both the Potter County Commissioners Court and the mental health docket.

