Clovis regional job fair open to job seekers

The Eastern Plains Council of Governments will partner with P-4 and other agencies for a regional job fair.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The job fair will start at 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on April 12 at the Clovis Civic Center located at 801 Schepps Boulevard.

The event will be open to veterans, military spouses, retirees, students and other job seekers.

If your company would like to rent a booth, it will be $35 and should be reserved by 11:00 a.m. on April 12.

You can make that reservation by calling (575) 762-7714.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.