Enjoy a lemonade and help teach youth with Lemonade Day

Enjoy a lemonade and help children with Lemonade Day (Source: Raising Cane's)

Enjoy a lemonade and help children with Lemonade Day (Source: Raising Cane's)

Today you can help children across American while enjoying a lemonade at Raising Cane's.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The restaurant is taking part in a national partnership with Lemonade Day, a non-profit organization that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own business.

The program has served over one million children across the country in the past 10 years.

For every lemonade purchased today, the restaurant will donate $1 to the organization.

Customers can also register a child to participate in Lemonade Day to give them a taste of the success that can come with owning your own business.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.