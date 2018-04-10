1 person arrested after DPS trooper finds marijuana in traffic stop

Traffic stop leads to marijuana bust near Vega (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

One person has been arrested after more than 100 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop on Monday.

Around 10:00 a.m., a DPS trooper stopped a car traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.

A DPS K-9 arrived on the scene and alerted to drugs in the car. Officials say the trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed bundles of marijuana in duffel bags in the trunk and back seat.

The driver, 40-year-old Kristen Chandler from California, was arrested and booked into the Oldham County Jail on felony possession of marijuana charges.

DPS officials say the drugs were being transported from California to Arkansas.

