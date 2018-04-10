Tuesday's Weather: Pleasant Tuesday begins end-of-week warm up

Our warm up begins today with temps warming into the 70's under sunny skies.

Winds will be breezy today, out of the south at 15-25 mph.

Overnight we stay mild with lows in the 40's. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days with temps in the upper 80's and low to mid 90's.

Skies will be mostly sunny with dry conditions.

Elevated to critical fire danger returns Wednesday into Saturday, with Thursday being the worst day.

Our next cold front moves through Friday, dropping us back into the 60's into the weekend.

