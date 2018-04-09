No Limits, No Excuses: Canyon ISD aims to provide pathway to success

As a way to provide an extra resource to counselors and students, Canyon Independent School District is partnering with No Limits No Excuses.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

This initiative provides a pathway to success, based on what that looks like for each student.

That could mean earning an associates, bachelors, attending a trade school or enlisting in the military.

"I think every kid is different. What speaks to a kid and really helps them to maneuver and find their way on that journey looks totally different for the next kid," said College and Readiness Counselor for Randall High School Sasha Reiley.

Canyon ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Flusche, said joining the partnership with No Limits No Excuses makes sense with the district's commitment to find the preferred pathway for every student.

Students seem to be welcome the new program as well.

"I've always thought about being a nurse, but, I used to think I wasn't smart enough. Of course, it's going to take a lot of hard work, but, I think anyone's capable of doing it," said Randall High School Senior Jade Larsen.

"I think these resources are going to help future kids with what they want to study in order to help them be successful," said Larsen.

No Limits No Excuses help area school districts focus on college readiness, access, persistence, retention, completion and education about local in-demand living wage jobs.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.