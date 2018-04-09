Woman in serious condition after shooting, 1 person arrested

Angel Rodrigues, arrested after woman was shot in the face (Source: Dumas Police Department)

Dumas police say a young woman is in serious condition after she was shot in the face over the weekend.

Around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Moore County Hospital emergency room after a call about the victim.

The 19-year-old is in the University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Police have arrested Angel Rodriguez on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident remains under investigation.

