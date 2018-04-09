Foundation created to continue work of Ann Crouch

In memory of area artist and philanthropist Ann Crouch, a foundation has been created to operate the Galleries at Sunset Center.

Crouch helped drive the restoration of the Sunset Center Mall into the collection of galleries and art resources it is today.

Before her death in January 2017, Crouch directed that the foundation be formed after she passed away to further the art community in Amarillo.

The foundation plans to make various repairs and renovations to the Sunset Center building, as well as introduce new elements to the monthly First Friday Art Walk.

