WTAMU Nursing Department holds annual health fair

Senior nursing students will be giving free health screenings at the Inner City Health Fair.

Participants can take advantage of several free health services, such as breast cancer screenings, pap tests, STD tests and more.

The fair will also provide education on safe sex and social services.

Youngblood's Cafe will provide a free meal for those in attendance.

The fair is April 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Generation Next Worship Center.

