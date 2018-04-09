Fire at Sam Houston under control, students to be allowed inside shortly

Students at Sam Houston Middle School have been evacuated due to a fire in the kitchen.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an alarm at the school, where it was reported that there was a fire in the kitchen.

When crews entered the school, they found that two staff members had extinguished a fire that had ignited on the back of a food warmer. The fire was out by the time they arrived.

Crews searched for any fire extension, and the fire was considered under control at 11:42 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and students will be allowed back into the school shortly.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is on scene investigating the fire.

