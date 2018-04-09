Food bank's senior food program to continue in Borger after high turnout at trial event

Senior citizens in need in the Borger area will have a little extra help with food each month, following a successful trial-run event.

The High Plains Food Bank implemented a senior food aid program in October 2017, mostly serving the Amarillo area in Potter and Randall counties.

After observing a high food insecurity rate among the senior population in Borger, the food bank branched out with the program as a trial event on Friday, April 6.

Great news! @hpfoodbank had such a high turnout at its trial senior food program in Borger that the program will continue MONTHLY, beginning in May, helping further feed the Panhandle's senior citizens in need @NewsChannel10 pic.twitter.com/lwkcTKC34Q — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) April 9, 2018

Since 89 senior adults - 60 years or older - were qualified for the program on Friday at the Borger Salvation Army, the senior food program will begin in Borger monthly, starting in May.

According to the food bank, many additional seniors will also be signed up in the coming months. They note that while the qualification and sign-up process ran over on Friday, some seniors that waited in line left before they could be qualified.

The senior food program in Borger will also serve senior adults in surrounding areas like Fritch and Stinnett.

Monthly food distribution details like days and times have yet to be determined.

