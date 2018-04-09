Authorities seek road rage suspects

Authorities are seeking two road rage suspects from a Sunday afternoon incident.

Sunday, April 8 at around 2:20 p.m. a road rage incident was reported to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told deputies he was traveling southbound on FM1061 near Tascocita Circle when another vehicle passing him fired a gun at him and a bullet struck his vehicle.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey greenish colored Toyota Avalon with a sun-roof possibly displaying a Wyoming tag with 49343.

The driver is described as a white male, bald, wearing sunglasses. A female with blond hair was also in the vehicle.

If you have information on this incident contact the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 379-2900.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.