Potter County Sheriff’s Office moving to new location

The Potter County Sheriff's Office will be moving to a new location today from 608 S. Pierce to 13103 NE 29th.

The Sheriff's office says after 5 p.m. today there will be no one located at the old office at 608 S. Pierce.

Any correspondence that needs to be done in person with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office will at the new facility at 13103 NE 29th.

Directions to the new location are to go out I-40 East. At the 287/I-40 split take the I-40 road to the left. The first exit you come to will be Exit 80 Spur 228.

At I-40 and Spur 228 (Ave J/Jackrabbit Rd) turn left going north. Follow the road till it dead ends into a pallet plant.

You will then turn right and see the complex.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The jail is marked Detention Center, the Administration offices is marked Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.