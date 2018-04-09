Monday's Weather: Light winds with high temps in the low 60s

We're starting off the morning with some showers in the northeast, but temps are mild and winds are light.

A cold front will track south through the area today bringing cooler temps across the northern parts of the area.

Scattered showers stay in the northeast. Temps will range form the 50's to 60's this afternoon.

Winds will remain on the lighter side at 20-30 mph but shift out of the north.

We will warm up as we head through the rest of the week back into the 70's tomorrow, but 80's and 90's Wednesday and Thursday.

Gusty winds and high fire danger return for the middle of the week.

Our next cold front moves through Friday dropping us back into the 60's and 70's for the weekend.

