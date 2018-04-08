Cam's Weather Corner: La Niña and the future of our drought

Today you can help children across American while enjoying a lemonade at Raising Cane's.
In the last school year alone, more than two million middle and high school students nationwide admitted to using e-cigarettes within a 30 day period.
From wildfires to building fires, rescues and more, firefighters in the Panhandle are physically working very hard.
The Potter County Sheriff's Office will be moving to a new location today from 608 S. Pierce to 13103 NE 29th.
As a way to provide an extra resource to counselors and students, Canyon Independent District is partnering with No Limits No Excuses.
