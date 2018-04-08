Amarillo lane closure report - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo lane closure report

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

?As the new work week begins, there are some lane closures in Amarillo to be aware of.

  • On Tuesday and Thursday, April 10 and 12, Ross Street will be closed under I-40 during the daytime for a bridge deck pour.
  • On Wednesday, April 11, watch for various short-term single lane closures on I-27 southbound at 26th Avenue as crews perform sign work throughout the day.
  • On Thursday, April 12, the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed at Bell Street from 8 a.m. to Noon as crews work on hot mix. Traffic will be detoured down Erick Street.
  • The right lanes of SL 335 (Soncy Road) will be closed in both directions at the intersections of Hillside Road, 45th Avenue, 34th Avenue, Westgate Parkway, and I-40 for signal work.
  • Various lanes of the I-27 frontage roads, both northbound and southbound, will be closed for patching at the intersections of Georgia and Tyler streets.
  • The left and center lanes will be closed on I-40 westbound from Pullman Road to Grand Street for fog seal operations and crack sealing, weather/wind speeds permitting.
  • The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage roads will be closed from Whitaker Road to Bolton Street for fog seal operations, weather permitting.
  • On the I-40 westbound frontage roads, the left and center lanes will be closed near Coulter Street for patching repairs.
  • The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road and the eastbound turnaround lane will be closed at Georgia Street as work on ramp improvements continues.

TxDOT reminds drivers to use caution when traveling through work areas.

