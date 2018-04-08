Oklahoma student excited to use Blake Shelton's textbook, mother is not

An Ada first grader opened her reader textbook to find an unexpected name written inside: Blake Shelton.

The judge on "The Voice" spent a part of his childhood in Ada, and attended Latta Public School, the same school Marley Parker attends.

Marley was all smiles at the discovery, but her mother, Shelley Bryan Parker, was not.

Shelley said her daughter using the same textbook as the 41-year-old country singer was embarrassing.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

"I'm 40 and these people are my age!!!" wrote Shelley on Facebook.

She reiterated her support for the Oklahoma teacher walkout, which has extended to its second consecutive week.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.