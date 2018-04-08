Oklahoma student excited to use Blake Shelton's textbook, mother - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Oklahoma student excited to use Blake Shelton's textbook, mother is not

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Source: Shelley Bryan Parker Source: Shelley Bryan Parker
ADA, OKLAHOMA (KFDA) -

An Ada first grader opened her reader textbook to find an unexpected name written inside: Blake Shelton.

The judge on "The Voice" spent a part of his childhood in Ada, and attended Latta Public School, the same school Marley Parker attends.

Marley was all smiles at the discovery, but her mother, Shelley Bryan Parker, was not.

Shelley said her daughter using the same textbook as the 41-year-old country singer was embarrassing.

"I'm 40 and these people are my age!!!" wrote Shelley on Facebook.

She reiterated her support for the Oklahoma teacher walkout, which has extended to its second consecutive week.

