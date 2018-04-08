Spring Amarillo Job Fair this week - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Spring Amarillo Job Fair this week

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Top area employers will be in full force at the 2018 Spring Amarillo Job Fair.

The event, provided by Workforce Solutions Panhandle and City of Amarillo, will feature various job opportunities, from entry-level to professional.

Over 100 employers will attend the event, including Pantex, Atmos Energy, BSA Health System, City of Amarillo and more.

Attendance is free and open to the public.

Potential applicants should come dressed for their chosen profession.

The event will be April 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center's North Exhibit Hall.

