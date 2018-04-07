AAYC draws community support at Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness rally

According to the Amarillo Activity Youth Center director, one in 10 kids will be abused by the time they are age 18. It's national statistics like these that were shared at today's rally to give everyone a sense of what their initiative to end child abuse is all about. Participants of the Child Abuse Prevention rally made perhaps the biggest statement this morning by releasing 100 balloons, each representing a victim who has reported their incident. Among those participant...
According to the Amarillo Activity Youth Center director, one in 10 kids will be abused by the time they are age 18. It's national statistics like these that were shared at today's rally to give everyone a sense of what their initiative to end child abuse is all about. Participants of the Child Abuse Prevention rally made perhaps the biggest statement this morning by releasing 100 balloons, each representing a victim who has reported their incident. Among those participant...
White Deep Volunteer Fire Department is gathering locations of storm shelters within the city.
White Deep Volunteer Fire Department is gathering locations of storm shelters within the city.
Nearly one in five crashes in Texas involve distracted driving, and Texas Department of Transportation is fighting back.
Nearly one in five crashes in Texas involve distracted driving, and Texas Department of Transportation is fighting back.
The City of Amarillo will hold two public meetings to inform the public about the current fiscal budget.
The City of Amarillo will hold two public meetings to inform the public about the current fiscal budget.
If you're looking for something to do this week, we've got you covered.
If you're looking for something to do this week, we've got you covered.