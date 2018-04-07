Court rules against moving accused Clovis shooter out of jail

A New Mexico judge has ruled that the boy accused of a shooting at a Clovis library will remain in jail at the current time.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, the prosecution filed a motion to have Nathaniel Jouett kept in jail for the duration of his trial.

The presiding court approved this motion on Friday.

The defense has filed an opposing motion to have Jouett remanded into psychiatric care.

According to 5th Circuit Judge James Hudson, the court will make a decision of the defense's motion on Monday.

County officials said the treatment available to Jouett in the Curry County Detention Center is sufficient to keep him there, but the defense argues that he needs more specialized care.

