White Deer VFD compiling a list of city storm shelters

White Deep Volunteer Fire Department is gathering locations of storm shelters within the city.

Residents with a storm shelter can message the department at their Facebook page or can visit White Deer City Hall.

The list is part of their preparation for the impending severe weather season, which can include thunderstorms and tornadoes.

The department said the list will help them locate residents in the event of an emergency and check on them after the emergency has passed,

