TxDOT combats distracted driving with "Heads Up" campaign

Nearly one in five crashes in Texas involve distracted driving, and Texas Department of Transportation is fighting back.

In partnership with the AT&T's It Can Wait campaign, TxDOT is launching "Heads Up, Texas"

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The main focus of the program, a distracted driving virtual reality experience, is moving through 19 Texas cities.

The experience will stop in Amarillo on April 23 at Amarillo High School.

Texting while driving is illegal in Texas as of September 2017, and carries a fine of up to $200.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.