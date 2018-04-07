City of Amarillo holding informational budget meetings

The City of Amarillo will hold two public meetings to inform the public about the current fiscal budget.

Citizens who were unable to attend the quarterly Amarillo City Council work session reviews will have the opportunity to hear the information presented at those reviews.

City staff will present an overview showing components of the City of Amarillo's 2017-2018 fiscal budget.

The first meeting will be held at the Southwest Amarillo Public Library on Thursday, April 12.

The second will be at the Warford Activity Center on Thursday, May 10.

Both meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m.

