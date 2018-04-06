Restaurant partners with community to give back

A Claude veterinarian said a horse they treated in Donley County tested positive for rabies.
A Claude veterinarian said a horse they treated in Donley County tested positive for rabies.
One local restaurant is on a mission to serve the community with more than just food.
One local restaurant is on a mission to serve the community with more than just food.
The Amarillo Police Department's annual Policeman's Ball next weekend is bringing back fond memories for the assistant chief of police.
The Amarillo Police Department's annual Policeman's Ball next weekend is bringing back fond memories for the assistant chief of police.
Simple stones are packing a powerful message -- raising awareness of sexual assault in the community.
Simple stones are packing a powerful message -- raising awareness of sexual assault in the community.
Xcel Energy says customers can be seeing a 6 percent decrease in their bill - as early as next month - pending action by the Publlc Utility Commission of Texas.
Xcel Energy says customers can be seeing a 6 percent decrease in their bill - as early as next month - pending action by the Publlc Utility Commission of Texas.