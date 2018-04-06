Restaurant partners with community to give back

One local restaurant is on a mission to serve the community with more than just food.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

FAVs, a newly opened restaurant in Southwest Amarillo has partnered with the community to give to area charities.

What started out with only three charities on a Give Back Board is now at 65.

FAVs' customers don't donate separately, they simply vote for their favorite charity each time they come in.

If they don't see the charity on the board, they can add it.

The restaurant then donates 10% at the end of the month.

"Before this, I knew of a few of these only," said Luis Escobedo, owner of FAVs. "It brings recognition to them. It gets people talking about them. Let people know what they actually do. We encourage them to even bring some information, some literature so people can read up on them as well."

The first recipient, Wesley Community Center, said the funds went to those who they serve.

"It means a great deal to give back to the children that there's people out there, restaurants that are willing to help the community," said Lucinda Frausto, Children Director at the Wesley Community Center. "It goes back to our eight core programs. Youth, senior citizens, children, people that need it the most."

The center decided to give back as well.

They donated $100 of the $500 they were given to the Mavericks Boys and Girls Club.

"We teamed up with Maverick," said Frausto. "We're the same mission. We work with kids, we're involved with kids. We're all about the community. It was the best choice to pick them because we know at the end of the day they'd choose us too."

Escobedo said it is the community's money coming in so it's only right they have a say on the beneficiary.

"The community rallies around what's needed at the time," said Escobedo. "Wesley, they did that the first month and with graduation coming up and scholarships. It seems like they rallied behind the College Success Initiative."

While Wesley received the donation in January, Tent City was the recipient in February and College Success Initiative was chosen in March.

The restaurant hopes that partnering with the community will allow more charities to benefit.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.