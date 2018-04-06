The road to success requires focus, says WT President

This week, the President of West Texas A&M University, Dr. Walter Wendler, announced a new focus for the campus.

"As a university, WT can not be all things to all people, we just don't have the resources," said Dr. Wendler. "So, what we need to do, is focus regionally on things that are important to people of the Texas Panhandle."

Dr. Wendler says paying attention to geographic forces such as wind, beef, water and human needs will provide immediate benefits for all programs on campus, but particularly graduate programs.

"I think it's a part of our responsibility to make sure that students understand what the prospects are when they complete school. For some students, it's a a step into graduate education," said Dr. Wendler.

Dr. Wendler said the university plans to accomplish this new focus through WT 125, a plan that will look forward a few decades, rather than a few years.

"Together, we're all working toward one common goal, to move WT forward, shaping it into the best institution it can be in the future," said Chief of Staff for West Texas A&M University Tracee Post.

The process of plotting this vision will take nearly a year to complete and will engage people from on and off campus, and from every walk of life.

Individuals, Dr. Wendler adds, are committed to a purposeful and intentional WT that serves the needs of students and families in a direct way.

