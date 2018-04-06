The road to success requires focus, says WT President

The Amarillo Police Department's annual Policeman's Ball next weekend is bringing back fond memories for the assistant chief of police.
Simple stones are packing a powerful message -- raising awareness of sexual assault in the community.
Xcel Energy says customers can be seeing a 6 percent decrease in their bill - as early as next month - pending action by the Publlc Utility Commission of Texas.
This week, the President of West Texas A&M University, Dr. Walter Wendler, announced a new focus for the campus.
Guymon Public schools will cancel classes for Monday, April 9 and Tuesday, April 10.
