Guymon schools will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
GUYMON, OK -

Guymon Public schools will cancel classes for Monday, April 9 and Tuesday, April 10.

According to a statement, the school will begin updating the closure status daily after April 10.

Information on closures for the following day will be posted by 4:00 p.m. the previous day.

Student meals and bus scheduling will continue as scheduled.

