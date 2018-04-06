Guymon schools will close on Monday and Tuesday

Guymon Public schools will cancel classes for Monday, April 9 and Tuesday, April 10.

According to a statement, the school will begin updating the closure status daily after April 10.

Information on closures for the following day will be posted by 4:00 p.m. the previous day.

Student meals and bus scheduling will continue as scheduled.

