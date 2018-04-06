2 arrested following high speed chase throughout OK and TX counties

Two people are in police custody following a high speed chase that started in Goodwell, Oklahoma and ended near Dalhart.

According to the Dallam County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation, and the car refused to stop. A chase ensued for around one hour.

The suspects managed to avoid three spike strip efforts, and officials say the car was driving up to 130 miles per hour.

Agencies including the Department of Public Safety, Sherman County Sheriff's Office, the Stratford Police Department, Texhoma Police Department, Dalhart Police Department and the Dallam County Sheriff's Office aided in this pursuit.

One man and one woman were taken into custody in Dallam County.

