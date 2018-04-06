'Welcome Home' event will honor Vietnam veterans

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is planning an event to give Vietnam vets a belated "Welcome Home."

The event will honor all Veterans who served during the war.

Norman Jordan, a former US Army Green Beret, will be their featured speaker.

It will take place on Sunday, April 8 at 2:00 p.m. at the Randall County Veterans Park.

