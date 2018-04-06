Neighbors Emergency and Coffee Memorial will hold blood drive

Neighbors Emergency Center Amarillo and Coffee Memorial Blood Center are teaming up to hold a blood drive.

Donors will receive a Neighbors T-shirt, a Coffee Memorial T-shirt, a snack, a drink, and a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Joe Taco.

The blood drive will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Neighbors Emergency Center Amarillo.

For more information, call (806) 353-3200.

