Woman faces charges after child found walking Memphis streets

A woman is facing charges after Memphis police say her child was found walking the streets alone this morning.

Around 11:00 a.m., The Memphis Police Department posted on Facebook saying they were searching for the family of a child who was found alone.

Police say the child was found in the middle of the road on Noel Street and U.S. Highway.

The Chief of Police Chris Jolly said the child's mother has been located, and she faces child endangerment charges.

Child Protective Services is handling the case.

