Clovis student arrested for Snapchat threat

Weather outlook for Friday, April 6
Weather outlook for Friday, April 6
More than 100 animals are now being held for examination after being discovered at a home in our area.
More than 100 animals are now being held for examination after being discovered at a home in our area.
A car racing series this Sunday at the Amarillo Dragway is hoping to put illegal street racing in the slow lane.
A car racing series this Sunday at the Amarillo Dragway is hoping to put illegal street racing in the slow lane.
AISD's Board of Trustees held a closed door meeting to speak on school safety and security.
AISD's Board of Trustees held a closed door meeting to speak on school safety and security.
With a tight income and little money to spare, having enough to eat can be a struggle – especially for the Panhandle's senior residents.
With a tight income and little money to spare, having enough to eat can be a struggle – especially for the Panhandle's senior residents.