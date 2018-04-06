Clovis student arrested for Snapchat threat

A Clovis High School student has been arrested after police say the student made threats against the school on social media.

On April 5 around 11:21 p.m., Clovis police received a phone call that said a threat was made against Clovis High School.

Police responded to the caller's home, where they were shown a screen shot of a Snapchat post where a person was holding a rifle. The caption stated, "F*** CHS I'm going out with a bank" and "don't go to school tmrw."

Shortly after this, police received more calls about the post.

The student in the post was identified as a 17-year-old male. Officers and deputies with the Curry County Sheriff's Office responded to the student's home where they contacted him, and he was interviewed by a detective.

During the interview, the student confirmed the picture was of him, but he said he did not post the captions to the post. As the interview continued, the student stated that he did create part of the captions.

An arrest warrant was generated for the student for aggravated assault on a school employee. He was taken into police custody without incident.

The initial investigation was handled with the cooperation of the Curry County Sheriff's Office and Clovis Municipal Schools, and the Clovis Police Department is continuing the investigation.

Police say an increased law enforcement presence will be seen at Clovis schools.

