Friday's Weather: Cold front moving through, temps in the high 50s

A strong cold front will be moving south through the area today.

The front will bring in cooler temps, gusty winds and cloudy skies.

Temps will fall throughout the day from northeast to southwest.

Winds will increase throughout the afternoon turning out of the north at 20-40 mph.

Overnight temps drop into the 20's with gusty winds.

Rain and wintry mix will be possible overnight across the northeast.

Saturday will be cooler with temps in the 50's and 60's.

We warm back into the 60's and 70's by the end of the weekend into next week.

Breezy conditions return Sunday and into next week which could result in elevated to critical fire danger returning at times.

