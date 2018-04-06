Friday's Weather: Cold front moving through, temps in the high 50s

A strong cold front will be moving south through the area today.
The front will bring in cooler temps, gusty winds and cloudy skies.
Temps will fall throughout the day from northeast to southwest.
Winds will increase throughout the afternoon turning out of the north at 20-40 mph.
Overnight temps drop into the 20's with gusty winds.
Rain and wintry mix will be possible overnight across the northeast.
Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android
Saturday will be cooler with temps in the 50's and 60's.
We warm back into the 60's and 70's by the end of the weekend into next week.
Breezy conditions return Sunday and into next week which could result in elevated to critical fire danger returning at times.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Weather outlook for Friday, April 6
Weather outlook for Friday, April 6
More than 100 animals are now being held for examination after being discovered at a home in our area.
More than 100 animals are now being held for examination after being discovered at a home in our area.
A car racing series this Sunday at the Amarillo Dragway is hoping to put illegal street racing in the slow lane.
A car racing series this Sunday at the Amarillo Dragway is hoping to put illegal street racing in the slow lane.
AISD's Board of Trustees held a closed door meeting to speak on school safety and security.
AISD's Board of Trustees held a closed door meeting to speak on school safety and security.
With a tight income and little money to spare, having enough to eat can be a struggle – especially for the Panhandle's senior residents.
With a tight income and little money to spare, having enough to eat can be a struggle – especially for the Panhandle's senior residents.