AISD continuing to focus on school safety and security

AISD's Board of Trustees held a closed door meeting to speak on school safety and security.

The district said when they go into a closed session about safety, they're speaking on measures they can take and products they can buy to keep the district safe.

"Sometimes you have to talk about the intricacies of what that looks like just so the bad guys don't see that," said Dr. Dana West, AISD superintendent

Dr. West said a component of the bond passed earlier this school year was focused on school safety.

The board discussed how they will implement the security measures the funds are allocated for.

"One of the things we did at our last bond election was secured entrances at our elementary campuses," said Dr. West. "Part of our bond election, not only this time but last time, we added bullet resistant glass. We have lots of bullet resistant glass across AISD."

AISD said discussing plans are part of creating a culture that exercises an abundance of caution when it pertains to protecting students and staff.

"We want to make sure we have an extra layer of security," said Dr. West. "We're always going to look for how can we get better, where can we get better because we know that children are brought to us, they're their parents children, they're our children and we care about them."

There was no action taken but AISD said they will continue to discuss ways to ensure school safety remains a priority.

