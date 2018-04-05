Take it to the track: F/X Streetcar Showdown aims to put illegal street racing in the slow lane

A trophy and checks for the races at the Amarillo Dragway

A car racing series this Sunday at the Amarillo Dragway is hoping to put illegal street racing in the slow lane.

President of F/X Motorsports Craig Moses believes as high performance showroom vehicles become more common, people will be in desperate need of a place to take them.

"I mean it's really kinda senseless and naive to think you're gonna buy this high horsepower car off the showroom floor, or come in and have performance [modifications] done, and you're not gonna go and test it and see what it does," said Moses.

F/X Motorsports has been hard at work putting the finishing touches on refurbishing the Amarillo Dragway.

The event will include cars of all makes, models and performances.

"You might see anything from 1,200 horsepower cars," said Moses.

Moses is encouraging people to come, since they have a better chance of collecting money when they race at the dragway and not on the streets.

"It's way easier to come out, enjoy, have a chance of winning some cash," said Moses. "Versus, [getting] a ticket or something worse on the street that could be life changing for an individual."

Moses believes their events help curb the trend of illegal street racing.

"We see less in the papers about street racing accidents and things that happened," said Moses. "We'd like to think we played a part in that somehow."

Amarillo Police Corporal Jeb Hilton says a safe environment like this is excellent.

"It's a safe environment for you to get out there and drive as fast as you can and race each other," said Cpl. Hilton. "The streets of Amarillo are not for that."

Cpl. Hilton adds law enforcement will always encourage any legal activity.

"We definitely support something like this," said Cpl. Hilton. "We don't want to see racing on our streets, we don't want people getting hurt when it's unnecessary.

Local businesses have chipped in to provide cash prizes for the winners of each class.

However, Shop Manager Chris Benge says the fastest guy will get the best trophy.

"Bar-none, fastest guy at the track we are looking to give a trophy to," said Benge.

Even if you're not racing, attending the event will be memorable.

"It's a cool place to be, it's a fun place to be," said Benge. "You are going to see things that you don't get to just go around [and] see any other place in town. There is two movie theaters. There is only one racetrack."



No matter what type of car you have make sure you bring it out to the event on Sunday. Registration happens at the event.

Gates open Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Drivers will have a group meeting then at 12:45 p.m. Qualifying races begin at 1:00 p.m., with elimination races following at 3:00 p.m..

