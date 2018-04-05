High Plains Food Bank hosting trial-run for senior food program in Borger

With a tight income and little money to spare, having enough to eat can be a struggle – especially for the Panhandle's senior residents.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The High Plains Food Bank is hoping to change that, implementing a senior food aid program.

"We started in October of 2017 and continue to build this caseload, but we can serve up to 2,000 seniors a month, total,” said Emily Bell, Marketing and Communications Manager at High Plains Food Bank.

The @hpfoodbank is expanding its senior food program to Borger on Friday for a trial-run event! Qualifying seniors can go to the Borger Salvation Army from 1-3 p.m. @NewsChannel10 pic.twitter.com/taUPVzEh6n — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) April 5, 2018

While the program has mostly served the Amarillo area in Potter and Randall counties, the food bank hopes to expand to the Borger area with a trial-run event on Friday.

"It's between 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the Borger Salvation Army on Coronado Circle, so we encourage seniors sixty years or older,” said Bell. “Any nearby community near the Borger area to come to this qualifying event."

Applicants must provide a valid ID and proof of income at the event.

Valid forms of identification include a driver's license, state ID card, birth certificate, permanent resident card, passport, military ID, refugee visa, baptismal certificate or a health card.

Accepted forms of proof of income include a social security award letter, pay stub for the previous month, income tax return, bank statement showing direct deposit of income or supplemental security income award letter.

The food bank selected Borger for this trial run because of higher food insecurity rates and an increased senior population in that particular area.

"We have a very large number of elderly and low-income citizens in Borger,” said William Followwill, Volunteer Pantry Coordinator at Borger Salvation Army.

This led to a partnership between the food bank and Borger Salvation Army.

"Their outreach to the community is so powerful right now, and so we knew we could spread the word and help use their facility and even volunteer powers to partner with us in this program,” said Bell.

“We’re very excited. We’ve been doing food here now for almost two years,” said Followwill. “This is an additional way we can serve the citizens of Hutchinson County and the surrounding areas.”

Looking for a way to help the High Plains Food Bank with programs like senior food aid? They have a QR code to scan to help take in donations! @NewsChannel10 pic.twitter.com/oGHW0GjmMz — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) April 5, 2018

For Borger-area seniors like Vickie Simmons, having food assistance would allow seniors to use their income for other needs.

"Maybe be able to spend more on clothes, spend more on their healthcare, you know, whatever they need,” said Simmons. “If you have some of your food taken care of, you're really better off than you could be possibly with just your social security check or whatever because that's what I get now."

If the trial-run has a great enough turnout, the food bank could potentially continue this program every month, providing qualifying seniors with enough food in their time of need.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.