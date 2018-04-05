New administrative complex for Pantex finally complete

A car racing series this Sunday at the Amarillo Dragway is hoping to put illegal street racing in the slow lane.
With a tight income and little money to spare, having enough to eat can be a struggle – especially for the Panhandle's senior residents.
National Nuclear Security Administrator Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, Congressman Mac Thornberry, and other high officials of Pantex were all smiles this morning as the completion of the new administrative complex became official, at this mornings ribbon-cutting.
Through Westover Park Junior High's Writers' Showcase, seventh grade students are celebrating their progress to becoming better writers.
Warmer temps and less wind for your Thursday, but we're tracking changes on the way for Friday.
