New administrative complex for Pantex finally complete

Officials celebrated the ribbon-cutting of the new administrative complex at Pantex this morning (Source: KFDA)

The new administrative complex for Pantex is finally complete, and several dignitaries say the upgrade was much needed.

National Nuclear Security Administrator Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, Congressman Mac Thornberry, and other high officials of Pantex are praising the administrative complex after today's ribbon cutting.

Officials say the new building was much needed because the current administrative offices don't meet modern standards.

"This building is a tribute to all those who endured a number of years in working in less than ideal conditions," said National Nuclear Security Administrator Lisa Gordon-Hagerty.

The funding for the complex was completed at no cost from the taxpayer.

"This was a major win because it did not require tax payer money to build it," said Congressman Mac Thornberry. "Remember, the way that this building got built was through unconventional financing. We had to convince primarily The Office of Management Budget to let private financing build it, but then the government promise to lease it back of a number of years."

Gordon-Hagerty toured the plant and said there is still work that needs to be done.

"I saw some new facilities. I saw areas where we need improvements, but I think we are on the trajectory with the administration and the support of congress that we will get through the situation we are in now," said Gordon-Hagerty

The building was named after former plant manager John C. Drummond, who was the longest running plant manager at Pantex. His family was in attendance for today's ceremony.

The building will house administrative offices, a medical clinic, a 360 seat auditorium and a wellness center.

