Canyon ISD students write over 430 original pieces in preparation for STAAR exams

Through Westover Park Junior High's Writers' Showcase, seventh grade students are celebrating their progress to becoming better writers.

"We wanted to display them, and we also wanted to get the community involved, and parents to come in and see the successes of their kids," said Westover English Teacher Brittany Bacon. "Because, sometimes, I don't think parents get enough opportunity to read what their kids have written and see what their kids are doing."

At the beginning of the school year, the campus started a new initiative to improve and prepare its students for their STAAR exams.

"I want them to know that what they have to say is really important," said Bacon. "I think that writing has becoming one of those things that are dreaded, but, really all it is, is another form of communication."

The English teachers used this initiative as a way to really focus in on each student's writing skills.

Bacon says her students are really stepping up to the plate.

"I felt a lot more prepared after I was done," said seventh grader Brionna Todd. "I even told my mom I felt a lot more prepared to write for the STAAR test or something big after writing for this project."

Over 430 original pieces were written by these young authors, and one student expects to publish a novel in 2019.

