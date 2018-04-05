Wanted sex offender arrested by Amarillo police

Daniel Chaparro is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and failing to register as a sex offender (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

A man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender is now in police custody.

On April 6, the Panhandle Auto Burglary Theft Unit with the Amarillo Police Department was in the 700 block of South Forest Street working on a case when they found Daniel Chaparro.

Chaparro was wanted by Potter County for failing to register as a sex offender and for a parole warrant for aggravated assault of a child.

He was arrested and transported to the Potter County Detention Center for his warrants.

